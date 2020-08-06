Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

5G

MediaTek T700 brings 5G to laptops with the help of Intel

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Aug 06, 2020, 5:45 AM
MediaTek T700 brings 5G to laptops with the help of Intel
Intel gave up on its 5G dreams not long ago but its partnership with MediaTek might just dry some teary eyes. The two companies have announced the T700 5G modem that will find its way to next-generation Intel-powered laptops, Engadget reports. This piece of technology supports Sub-6 5G and standalone 5G calls that don’t depend on the existing LTE network.

The new chip also supports non-standalone Sub-6 5G networks and is “highly power-efficient”, according to MediaTek. In practice, this means that you won’t need to worry about battery life when surfing the net on 5G or making calls.

5G connectivity is slowly but steadily coming to laptops and it’s a convenient way to get a fast connection on the road. Most of the models announced so far rely on Qualcomm 5G modems, but Intel will surely dish out many laptops with MediaTek T700 5G to make the most of the partnership. Diversity is key and the more companies get involved in the 5G era, the better.

