Many T-Mobile customers will soon lose discounts but carrier doesn't want to leave anyone high and dry

In February, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) aimed at bringing internet to households that couldn't afford it stopped accepting new enrollments. The program is expected to run out of money by the beginning of May and funding is unlikely to be renewed. This means that many eligible households may soon lose connectivity. T-Mobile has outlined some solutions for those who want to stay online.





The FCC's ACP program provided a discount of up to $30 per month for eligible households and a price cut of up to $75 per month for tribal residents. People also got a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a computer or tablet.





The benefit program was a lifeline for people who needed an affordable internet connection for school, work, or healthcare.





T-Mobile similar now. AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon previously shared measures they came up with to keep subscribers connected and has done something similar now.





The carrier says that customers using ACP discounts have the following options:



