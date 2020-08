Lenovo's 7-inch smart display is 25% off at Best Buy

Hey Google

If you're looking for a cheap smart display that features Google Assistant support, then look no further. Best Buy has Lenovo's 7-inch smart display on sale and you can get it for a decent price if you hurry.Typically selling for $100, Lenovo's 7-inch smart display is now available at Best Buy for just $75 , so you'll be saving $25 on the deal. The smart display is fully compatible with streaming services like Spotify and YouTube, but you can also use it with Chromecast.As the name suggests, the device features a 7-inch display with 1024 x 600 pixels resolution. Also, it packs two microphones, as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Lenovo's smart display works with Google Assistant , so make sure to use the “” wake word to give the device voice commands.Keep in mind that you'll only get a 1-year warranty with the purchase of the Lenovo 7-inch smart display, although that's usually the standard for such cheap devices.