Lenovo's 7-inch smart display is 25% off at Best Buy
As the name suggests, the device features a 7-inch display with 1024 x 600 pixels resolution. Also, it packs two microphones, as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Lenovo's smart display works with Google Assistant, so make sure to use the “Hey Google” wake word to give the device voice commands.
Keep in mind that you'll only get a 1-year warranty with the purchase of the Lenovo 7-inch smart display, although that's usually the standard for such cheap devices.