Accessories Deals Lenovo

Lenovo's 7-inch smart display is 25% off at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 14, 2020, 11:55 AM
Lenovo's 7-inch smart display is 25% off at Best Buy
If you're looking for a cheap smart display that features Google Assistant support, then look no further. Best Buy has Lenovo's 7-inch smart display on sale and you can get it for a decent price if you hurry.

Typically selling for $100, Lenovo's 7-inch smart display is now available at Best Buy for just $75, so you'll be saving $25 on the deal. The smart display is fully compatible with streaming services like Spotify and YouTube, but you can also use it with Chromecast.

As the name suggests, the device features a 7-inch display with 1024 x 600 pixels resolution. Also, it packs two microphones, as well as both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Lenovo's smart display works with Google Assistant, so make sure to use the “Hey Google” wake word to give the device voice commands.

Keep in mind that you'll only get a 1-year warranty with the purchase of the Lenovo 7-inch smart display, although that's usually the standard for such cheap devices.

