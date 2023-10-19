Leica collaboration confirmed: Xiaomi 14 series hits the stage in October
Earlier this month, we shared rumors about the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series and its expected launch in October. Well, the October launch is no longer a rumor—it is officially happening.
Xiaomi shared on Weibo (via of GSMArena), confirming that the Xiaomi 14 series is set to hit the stage this month. And here is the headline: their collaboration with Leica for the smartphone camera is now official.
According to the Weibo post, Xiaomi and Leica are introducing a next-generation optical system solution. It combines the top-notch in the mobile imaging field Leica Summilux lens with a new professional high-dynamic image sensor for mobile optics. In simple terms, Xiaomi is about to step up its photography game. This impressive optical system will debut in the Xiaomi 14 series.
Just recently, the Chinese company revealed its plan to replace the traditional MIUI with a new operating system called HyperOS. The latest Xiaomi 14 flagships will come pre-installed with HyperOS, designed to go beyond smartphones and unite Xiaomi’s ecosystem of products.
In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 14 series is expected to feature Qualcomm's next premium-gen processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The design is also rumored to take a departure from its predecessors, with the Xiaomi 14 Pro possibly sporting a titanium frame.
While the exact launch date remains uncertain, with October halfway through, the big reveal is just around the corner. Stay tuned for updates!
Xiaomi shared on Weibo (via of GSMArena), confirming that the Xiaomi 14 series is set to hit the stage this month. And here is the headline: their collaboration with Leica for the smartphone camera is now official.
Back in 2022, Xiaomi teamed up with Leica to enhance the photography experience on its flagship phones. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, 13 Ultra, and T-series flagship phones all boast Leica-optimized cameras, and the upcoming Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will continue this trend.
According to the Weibo post, Xiaomi and Leica are introducing a next-generation optical system solution. It combines the top-notch in the mobile imaging field Leica Summilux lens with a new professional high-dynamic image sensor for mobile optics. In simple terms, Xiaomi is about to step up its photography game. This impressive optical system will debut in the Xiaomi 14 series.
While the exact launch date isn't officially confirmed, there are rumors suggesting it could be October 27th. The official date announcement is expected to come next week.
Just recently, the Chinese company revealed its plan to replace the traditional MIUI with a new operating system called HyperOS. The latest Xiaomi 14 flagships will come pre-installed with HyperOS, designed to go beyond smartphones and unite Xiaomi’s ecosystem of products.
In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 14 series is expected to feature Qualcomm's next premium-gen processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The design is also rumored to take a departure from its predecessors, with the Xiaomi 14 Pro possibly sporting a titanium frame.
While the exact launch date remains uncertain, with October halfway through, the big reveal is just around the corner. Stay tuned for updates!
Things that are NOT allowed: