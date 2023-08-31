JBL's latest Authentics speakers bring Alexa and Google Assistant together









Voice assistants have seamlessly integrated into our daily routines – whether we are listening to music, managing our smart home devices, setting up alarms, or firing off questions, and over 100 million Americans can vouch for that since that’s the number of people using voice assistants in the US. On the new JBL Authentics series, you can summon either Alexa or Google Assistant just by using their respective wake words ("Hey Google" and "Alexa").



This new multi-assistant feature offers you the freedom to toggle between them based on your various tasks. For instance, you could ask Google to set a timer and have Alexa halt it. Plus, having both voice assistants on your team means you'll enjoy insights from Google and Amazon's services. This includes everything from Search updates and Amazon's shopping suggestions to tunes plucked from YouTube Music or Amazon Music. Voice assistants have seamlessly integrated into our daily routines – whether we are listening to music, managing our smart home devices, setting up alarms, or firing off questions, and over 100 million Americans can vouch for that since that’s the number of people using voice assistants in the US. On the new JBL Authentics series, you can summon either Alexa or Google Assistant just by using their respective wake words ("Hey Google" and "Alexa").This new multi-assistant feature offers you the freedom to toggle between them based on your various tasks. For instance, you could ask Google to set a timer and have Alexa halt it. Plus, having both voice assistants on your team means you'll enjoy insights from Google and Amazon's services. This includes everything from Search updates and Amazon's shopping suggestions to tunes plucked from YouTube Music or Amazon Music.



Now, before you think this is groundbreaking, it's not exactly uncharted territory. Brands like Sonos have been offering a choice between Google and Alexa for years, and they've even got their own voice assistant in the mix. But here's the kicker: You have to make up your mind about which assistant you want at setup, or you can use both at the same time but on different devices.



For example, in a home, you can have Amazon Alexa on some Sonos devices and Google Assistant on others. This means you can ask a speaker with Alexa in your bedroom to play music on a speaker with Google in the kitchen, and the other way around, which as you can guess, is a bit different than having both on one speaker.

A bit more about the JBL Authentics smart home speaker series

The new trio of JBL Authentics speakers – the 200, 300, and 500 – will hit the market on September 17th, both online and in physical stores. JBL Authentics is made from 100% recycled fabric, 85% recycled plastic, and 50% recycled aluminum and is available in Black.









Sporting a retro design with black synthetic leather draped over an aluminum frame all three speakers are equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet options. They work with music streaming through AirPlay, Alexa multiroom music, and Spotify Connect and come with a built-in Chromecast. Sporting a retro design with black synthetic leather draped over an aluminum frame all three speakers are equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet options. They work with music streaming through AirPlay, Alexa multiroom music, and Spotify Connect and come with a built-in Chromecast.





The leading star, the JBL Authentics 500 smart speaker, will carry a price tag of $699.99. This flagship model boasts Dolby Atmos support for an immersive listening experience.













As for the smallest member of the new lineup, the JBL Authentics 200, it will retail at $329.99. Just like its larger sibling, the Authentics 500, the 200 model is designed for home use and doesn't come with a battery pack. The JBL Authentics 300, found in the middle of the pack, is the only one that rocks a built-in battery that can deliver 8 hours of playback between charges. It's expected to be priced at $429.99.As for the smallest member of the new lineup, the JBL Authentics 200, it will retail at $329.99. Just like its larger sibling, the Authentics 500, the 200 model is designed for home use and doesn't come with a battery pack.

As IFA 2023, one of the largest global trade fairs for consumer electronics, unfolds this week, we anticipate the unveiling of numerous new products. These products aim to enhance our mobile experience, offering additional ways to enjoy our phones, tablets, and smartwatches. And by "products," I'm referring to mobile accessories like chargers, Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and more.Three new JBL smart speakers from Harman will hit the market pretty soon. In addition to their quite impressive retro design inspired by the 70s, they will be the first to offer simultaneous voice assistants. You can use both Alexa and Google Assistant at the same time (via).