JBL's awfully cute smart display gets a massive $205 discount

The JBL Link View is a nice-looking smart display, but it's a lot more expensive than what other brands are offering. At launch, this 8-inch smart display would've cost you $300, triple the price of a similar smart display made by Lenovo and $70 more expensive than the Google Nest Hub Max, which comes with a bigger display.Well, if you've been waiting for this particular smart display to become cheaper, now is your lucky day. JBL's Link View is probably the cheapest smart display now available for purchase in the United States.Joke aside, you can grab one from Best Buy for just $95, so you'll be getting a huge discount if you're quick. It's important to mention that the Link View features Google Assistant support and has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls.The smart display is splashproof and benefits from JBL's audio expertise, which means it should offer rich stereo sound with deep bass. Also, it's got Chromecast built-in, allowing you to stream music, radio, and podcasts from your phone directly to your speakers.