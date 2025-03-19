Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Introducing Achievements: Track Your Progress and Earn Titles!

By PhoneArena Team
We’re excited to announce a brand-new feature for our registered members—Achievements!

Now, you can track your activities on the website and earn special titles that showcase your commitment.

Through the Achievements tab in your profile, you can monitor your progress, as you keep reading articles and writing comments while logged in. As you complete these activities for consecutive days, you’ll unlock badges and exclusive titles, which you will soon be able to show off to the community!

To start, we’re introducing three Streak Achievements:

  • Daily Reading Streak – Earned by reading an article every day.
  • Daily Commenting Streak – Earned by posting a comment every day.
  • Daily Login Streak – Earned by visiting while logged in every day.

Your streak continues as long as you keep doing activities daily, so don’t miss a day, or you’ll lose your progress.

All of your badges and progress will be saved in your personal profile. For now, only you will be able to see your achievements, but that’s just the beginning. We plan to bring you more fun features in future updates, so stay tuned!

Check out the Achievements tab in your profile and start earning your first title!
