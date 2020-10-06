On its 10th birthday Instagram brings a fun hidden Easter egg











Indeed, once you choose an icon, that one will now show up on your home screen instead of the default modern one. It's kind of fun seeing how we went from a detailed polaroid icon to a modern minimalist one in the span of five years. Once upon a time, those meticulously detailed icons were the norm, instead of today's aim for minimalism and simplicity.We don't know if the option to choose an Instagram icon is here to stay for longer than this month, but it's a nice throwback and a fun easter egg to check out while it lasts.In a blog post about Instagram's birthday, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, also promises that in the coming months, the app will see "major changes" and "big improvements to messaging". Mosseri also notes the following, in regards to Instagram's future:Android users can download or update Instagram from the Google Play Store here , while iPhone users can do so from Apple's App Store here Among the icon choices is the classic polaroid one you may remember from Instagram's early years. And on top of the page, a small paragraph reads:

Today marks 10 years since Instagram's launch on October 6, 2010. For this occasion, the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing social media app has been updated with a fun, somewhat nostalgic surprise.If you have the Instagram app updated and open its Settings menu, you'll notice that pulling it down reveals something unusual – a few emojis show up, hinting at an easter egg. If you keep pulling you'll now enter a new, hidden Instagram menu allowing you to choose a different icon for the app.