Instagram adds a keyword search feature (at last)

Instagram finally started rolling out a feature every single user on the planet was waiting for - keyword searches, SlashGear
reports. Trying to find content using hashtags or usernames is sometimes a real struggle and up until now, this was the only way to search on Instagram. Thankfully, the company has announced that the keyword search feature is already rolling out to English-speaking users in a handful of countries, including the US, Canada, and the UK.
It’s not clear how the algorithms behind the new feature will sort and show content, although a spokesman for Instagram revealed that the team considers “a number of factors,” including the “type of content, captions, when it was posted,” in order to show relevant results. Fancy machine learning algorithms will be used to offer high-quality search results and for now only grid posts will be displayed.
The keyword search functionality will be sort of limited at the beginning, users will be able to search “general interest topics” and keywords, as long as they don’t violate Instagram’s guidelines.
