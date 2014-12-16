iOS Apple How-to

How to use AirDrop on your iPhone and iPad to share photos, videos, contacts, and links

Preslav Kateliev
posted by Preslav Kateliev
Jan 30, 2020, 6:47 AM
How to use AirDrop on your iPhone and iPad to share photos, videos, contacts, and links
Apple might not be keen on letting its iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks receive files over Bluetooth from just about any other device. However, in its own ecosystem, it has this very convenient AirDrop feature. It lets you instantly and seamlessly share files, links, contacts, and media across iDevices and Apple computers.

Sharing files through AirDrop is pretty straightforward. Here's what it looks like:



  • Choose what you want to share and press the share icon
  • Select the AirDrop option, which is always first on the list
  • Choose the device or person you wish to send your file to

If you are sending files to your own devices, you are done. If you are sending or receiving a file from a different person, the receiving device will need to confirm that they wish to actually get the file (press “Accept”)


Troubleshooting


By default AirDrop is set to only receive files from people that are in your contacts. This means that if you are trying to send a file to someone and you don't see them in the AirDrop menu, you either need to get their phone number or iCloud first, or they need to set their AirDrop to receive files from anyone. Here's how the latter is done:

Go into Settings → General → AirDrop → Tap on Everyone



We suggest the recipient goes in the same menu and reverts back to “Contacts Only” when the file sharing is done.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless