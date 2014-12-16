How to use AirDrop on your iPhone and iPad to share photos, videos, contacts, and links
- Choose what you want to share and press the share icon
- Select the AirDrop option, which is always first on the list
- Choose the device or person you wish to send your file to
If you are sending files to your own devices, you are done. If you are sending or receiving a file from a different person, the receiving device will need to confirm that they wish to actually get the file (press “Accept”)
Troubleshooting
By default AirDrop is set to only receive files from people that are in your contacts. This means that if you are trying to send a file to someone and you don't see them in the AirDrop menu, you either need to get their phone number or iCloud first, or they need to set their AirDrop to receive files from anyone. Here's how the latter is done:
Go into Settings → General → AirDrop → Tap on Everyone
We suggest the recipient goes in the same menu and reverts back to “Contacts Only” when the file sharing is done.
