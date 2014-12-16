How to use AirDrop on your iPhone and iPad to share photos, videos, contacts, and links

Choose what you want to share and press the share icon

Select the AirDrop option, which is always first on the list

Choose the device or person you wish to send your file to





If you are sending files to your own devices, you are done. If you are sending or receiving a file from a different person, the receiving device will need to confirm that they wish to actually get the file (press “Accept”)





Troubleshooting

Apple might not be keen on letting its iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks receive files over Bluetooth from just about any other device. However, in its own ecosystem, it has this very convenient AirDrop feature. It lets you instantly and seamlessly share files, links, contacts, and media across iDevices and Apple computers.Sharing files through AirDrop is pretty straightforward. Here's what it looks like:By default AirDrop is set to only receive files from people that are in your contacts. This means that if you are trying to send a file to someone and you don't see them in the AirDrop menu, you either need to get their phone number or iCloud first, or they need to set their AirDrop to receive files from anyone. Here's how the latter is done:Go into Settings → General → AirDrop → Tap on EveryoneWe suggest the recipient goes in the same menu and reverts back to “Contacts Only” when the file sharing is done.