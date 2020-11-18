Houseparty brings group videocall fun to Fortnite on PC, PS4, and PS5

Gaming is better served multiplayer. It’s way more fun to play with friends and the rise of massively multiplayer titles proves it. But one app aims to make the experience even more fun - Houseparty. The app offers a social video calling service on macOS, iOS, Android, and Chrome and now the company behind it has announced integration with the popular game Fortnite.
You will be able to chat with friends and most importantly, see their faces while you frag them down. You need your smartphone, though. First, install the Houseparty app
on your iOS
or Android
device, then link your Houseparty and Epic Games accounts, and that’s it. The integration works on PC, Playstation 4, or Playstation 5 platforms but there are plans to expand the list. “We will let everyone know if we’re able to support more platforms in the future,” the Fortnite team said in a press release.
The service is restricted to users over the age of 13, though. Furthermore, only Houseparty friends will be able to join the fun. There’s the option to limit the number of participants, block people, and lock the rooms. The webcam feed is automatically cropped around your face and a colorful background is added in order to lighten the mood (after all the killing).
