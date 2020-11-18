iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Android Apps Games

Houseparty brings group videocall fun to Fortnite on PC, PS4, and PS5

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 18, 2020, 6:11 AM
Houseparty brings group videocall fun to Fortnite on PC, PS4, and PS5
Gaming is better served multiplayer. It’s way more fun to play with friends and the rise of massively multiplayer titles proves it. But one app aims to make the experience even more fun - Houseparty. The app offers a social video calling service on macOS, iOS, Android, and Chrome and now the company behind it has announced integration with the popular game Fortnite.

You will be able to chat with friends and most importantly, see their faces while you frag them down. You need your smartphone, though. First, install the Houseparty app on your iOS or Android device, then link your Houseparty and Epic Games accounts, and that’s it. The integration works on PC, Playstation 4, or Playstation 5 platforms but there are plans to expand the list. “We will let everyone know if we’re able to support more platforms in the future,” the Fortnite team said in a press release. 


The service is restricted to users over the age of 13, though. Furthermore, only Houseparty friends will be able to join the fun. There’s the option to limit the number of participants, block people, and lock the rooms. The webcam feed is automatically cropped around your face and a colorful background is added in order to lighten the mood (after all the killing).

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Microsoft kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Popular stories
Huawei confirms sale of entire Honor smartphone business
Popular stories
Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing
Popular stories
Major bug creates a problem for some 5G Apple iPhone 12 series users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless