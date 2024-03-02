Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Hottest new T-Mobile offering now available in stores
T-Mobile's home internet has been available since 2021 and the carrier provides gateway devices that convert 5G signals into Wi-Fi for its fixed wireless internet service. The latest gateway model is now available to more customers than before.

The latest T-Mobile Home Internet Gateway is known as the "G4" or Gen 4 model and is made by wireless solution companies Arcadyan and Sercomm. The G4 gateway is the only model in the lineup that offers an external antenna connection to allow users to connect an antenna of their choice for a better signal.

The Mobile Report, which was the first to break the news, says that customers had been requesting this feature since the launch of the service.

Initially, the G4 gateway was only available to customers who got the service online or through telesales. Customers who went to physical locations were being given one of the older models.

The gateway is still for new customers though, meaning existing customers cannot get their current model replaced with the new one. It looks like T-Mobile doesn't want to build the perception that the new model is superior, even if customers think so.


That said, T-Mobile seems to be phasing out the older models, as a leaked internal document says that in the future, only the G4 will be sold. The previous models will only be available until the existing inventory is sold out.

Stores began selling the new gateway on February 29. For some reason, the document says that "the optional antenna does not provide better coverage." That doesn't make sense, considering T-Mobile sells antennas online and they do appear to work.

Positioning an antenna independently of the gateway boosts speeds and reliability, particularly in rural and dense areas. It can also help you access faster bands.

