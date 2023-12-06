Heavily discounted Galaxy A53 is the perfect cheap and cheerful phone for smart shoppers

For anyone looking for an inexpensive but reliable smartphone, the popular Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is on sale for its lowest price ever.





Galaxy A53 5G is still among the Despite being a year old, the5G is still among the most sought-after phones in some markets and it's not hard to see why. The phone offers everything you could want in a handset for a very reasonable price and at the moment, it's cheaper than it's ever been.





Galaxy A53 5G 6GB 128GB 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz screen | Exynos 1280 | microSD slot | 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 25W charging $190 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





The phone sports a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. That's not something to be taken for granted, considering even the $799 iPhone 15 still has a 60Hz screen.





Remember that time when 5nm chips were exclusive to expensive flagships? Well, those times are behind us. The A53 5G is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1280 and while the chip might not be as impressive as those found in premium phones, it has enough oomph to handle day-to-day tasks with grace.





The camera hardware is quite impressive: you get a quad-camera array with a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP depth module. It takes high-quality photos in good lighting and fairly detailed photographs in low light.





It boasts a large 5,000mAh battery which Samsung says will last two days. During our Galaxy A53 review , we found the claim to be true, but only for times of light usage or when the refresh rate is cranked down to 60Hz. Otherwise, it will easily last you a day.





The phone also has a microSD slot and has three years of software support left.



