Heavily discounted Galaxy A53 is the perfect cheap and cheerful phone for smart shoppers
For anyone looking for an inexpensive but reliable smartphone, the popular Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is on sale for its lowest price ever.
Despite being a year old, the Galaxy A53 5G is still among the most sought-after phones in some markets and it's not hard to see why. The phone offers everything you could want in a handset for a very reasonable price and at the moment, it's cheaper than it's ever been.
The phone sports a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. That's not something to be taken for granted, considering even the $799 iPhone 15 still has a 60Hz screen.
Remember that time when 5nm chips were exclusive to expensive flagships? Well, those times are behind us. The A53 5G is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1280 and while the chip might not be as impressive as those found in premium phones, it has enough oomph to handle day-to-day tasks with grace.
The camera hardware is quite impressive: you get a quad-camera array with a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP depth module. It takes high-quality photos in good lighting and fairly detailed photographs in low light.
It boasts a large 5,000mAh battery which Samsung says will last two days. During our Galaxy A53 review, we found the claim to be true, but only for times of light usage or when the refresh rate is cranked down to 60Hz. Otherwise, it will easily last you a day.
The phone also has a microSD slot and has three years of software support left.
The Galaxy A53 5G costs $449.99 but you can save $190 on it right now. That's a huge discount and if I were in the market for an inexpensive phone with a glorious screen, solid cameras, and long battery life, I wouldn't think twice about grabbing it.
