Happy Independence Day!





On July 2, 1776, the American Continental Congress votes in favor of independence from Great Britain. Two days later, on 4th of July, the 13 colonies adopt the Declaration of Independence, a great and historic document drafted by Founding Father Thomas Jefferson.





Every year since then, United States citizens have celebrated the high values of Freedom and Independence on July 4. Liberty has shaped the strong American spirit through the centuries, transforming it into a powerful source for good and prosperity in the world.







This July 4, let us be more united than ever in walking the path to a better future for everyone.





Happy 4th of July