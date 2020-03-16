Grab this mesh Wi-Fi router set at $50 off

Whether you use your home Wi-Fi network to keep your news feed constantly updated, stream movies or gaming, or just keep your smart home connected, having a stable, fast network at home is an increasingly important priority for many people.One easy way of upgrading your setup is to invest in a Wi-Fi mesh system, which expands your existing network or replaces it with a faster, smarter version. They’ve gotten quite accessible in recent times, but the best ones are still a bit pricey. This Amazon deal brings one top-rated model to a sweet price.The Netgear Orbi Tri-band router and extender 3-piece set includes one router and two ‘satellite’ extension modules. The router boasts a top speed of 2.2 gigabytes per second, fast enough for the vast majority of home networks. With the extenders in place, it can also reach a maximum coverage of 6,000 square feet.The Orbi does require an existing modem for internet access, but other than that it seems to be a robust, reliable setup for faster and more even coverage. Being a mesh Wi-Fi system, it will intelligently shuttle your devices between modules to get you the best connection automatically, and five Ethernet ports give you flexibility for your wired internet needs.The Netgear Orbi retails for $300, though recently it dropped to $250. Today, though it’s discounted an extra 18% off that last price, bringing it just $4 away from the record-low Black Friday pricing. This is a definitely great deal for anyone looking to enhance their Wi-Fi coverage and performance.