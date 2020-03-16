Deals Amazon

Grab this mesh Wi-Fi router set at $50 off

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Mar 16, 2020, 9:32 PM
Grab this mesh Wi-Fi router set at $50 off
Whether you use your home Wi-Fi network to keep your news feed constantly updated, stream movies or gaming, or just keep your smart home connected, having a stable, fast network at home is an increasingly important priority for many people.

One easy way of upgrading your setup is to invest in a Wi-Fi mesh system, which expands your existing network or replaces it with a faster, smarter version. They’ve gotten quite accessible in recent times, but the best ones are still a bit pricey. This Amazon deal brings one top-rated model to a sweet price.

The Netgear Orbi Tri-band router and extender 3-piece set includes one router and two ‘satellite’ extension modules. The router boasts a top speed of 2.2 gigabytes per second, fast enough for the vast majority of home networks. With the extenders in place, it can also reach a maximum coverage of 6,000 square feet.


The Orbi does require an existing modem for internet access, but other than that it seems to be a robust, reliable setup for faster and more even coverage. Being a mesh Wi-Fi system, it will intelligently shuttle your devices between modules to get you the best connection automatically, and five Ethernet ports give you flexibility for your wired internet needs.

The Netgear Orbi retails for $300, though recently it dropped to $250. Today, though it’s discounted an extra 18% off that last price, bringing it just $4 away from the record-low Black Friday pricing. This is a definitely great deal for anyone looking to enhance their Wi-Fi coverage and performance.

