Grab Anker's ultra-powerful charging kit for 20% off on Amazon

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Mar 09, 2020, 12:23 PM
Anker is well known for its wide range of portable batteries and charging accessories, but this latest Amazon deal might be its most powerful option.

The PowerCore+ 26800 PD set contains a massive power bank, superfast outlet adapter, and a speedy USB Type-C cable to complete the fast-charging setup. The kit usually retails for $140 on Amazon, but the current Lightning deal takes a cool 15% off, along with an extra $10 off coupon. That combines for almost 20% off the list price, or a savings of over $30.

The colossal power bank boasts a capacity of 26800mAh, which is enough to charge the iPhone 11 eight times or an iPad Pro twice. Even more impressive is the 45W max output, which is fast enough to charge most laptops at full speed! And once its drained, you can top it up in a flash with the included 60W outlet adapter, which offers a compact size despite its powerful capabilities.


The set is available at this price for a limited time under a Lightning Deal, so one way or another it’ll be gone in just a few hours.

If you’re looking for a better price and don’t need the blistering speeds, Anker also has a similar bundle at a similar discount, which offers the same 26800mAh capacity capped at 30W output. 30 watts is still plenty fast for most devices, so it offers a great value, especially with the included outlet adapter and USB-C cable. This one retails at $100 but currently has a 20% discount, too.


In either case, anyone looking for a high-capacity charging solution could hardly ask for a better or more versatile bundle.

