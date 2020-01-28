Google

Google launches cool #AndroidHelp support line on Twitter

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jan 28, 2020, 3:42 PM
Google launches cool #AndroidHelp support line on Twitter
If you’ve ever had a problem with your phone, you know it can be frustrating to find relevant, helpful solutions from all the info on the internet. Customer support lines can help, but in many cases, they’re plagued by long wait times or unhelpful reps. Google has launched a new way to find help for your Android, all through social media.

As Android Police reported, Android will be making use of its official Twitter account to offer quick support to people who tweet their problems with the hashtag #AndroidHelp. 


 
So far, many of the replies concern whether or not certain models will receive Android 10, and when. Of course, this isn’t under Google’s control, but in other cases they appear to offer solutions or troubleshooting help, as well as ways to find further assistance.

Details of this support line aren’t clear yet, but it seems Google is doing a good job of keeping up with requests—so far. It’ll presumably be easy to get lost under all the activity on Twitter, but hopefully Google will be able to stick to its goal of helping every legitimate question even as time goes by.

What do you think about this novel method of software support?

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

KingSam
Reply

1. KingSam

Posts: 1529; Member since: Mar 13, 2016

This seems like a bad idea. Twitter is full of trolls.

posted on 8 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

galaxy-z-flip-could-be-an-att-exclusive-priced-at-1400-dollars
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
samsung-galaxy-z-flip-press-renders-leak
Leaked Galaxy Z Flip press renders showcase gorgeous design
Users-favorite-phone-brand-2020-poll-survey-results
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
galaxy-s20-ultra-plus-vs-apple-iphone-11-pro-max-specs-price-size-preview
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
iPhone-12-release-date-price-features-hardware-5G-rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
motorola-mwc-2020-flagship-announcement
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
moto-g8-renders-leaked-g8-g8-power-specs-revealed
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs
Best-alternative-third-party-keyboards-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-2015-edition
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad

Popular stories

galaxy-S20-plus-5G-z-flip-verizon-t-mobile-att
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless