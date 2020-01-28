Google launches cool #AndroidHelp support line on Twitter

Have questions related to your #Android ? We’re here to help. Now, you can get assistance by tweeting your issue using hashtag #AndroidHelp. — Android (@Android) January 27, 2020

So far, many of the replies concern whether or not certain models will receive Android 10, and when. Of course, this isn’t under Google’s control, but in other cases they appear to offer solutions or troubleshooting help, as well as ways to find further assistance.Details of this support line aren’t clear yet, but it seems Google is doing a good job of keeping up with requests—so far. It’ll presumably be easy to get lost under all the activity on Twitter, but hopefully Google will be able to stick to its goal of helping every legitimate question even as time goes by.What do you think about this novel method of software support?