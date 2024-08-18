Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store









Besides calling Google a monopoly for how it distributes apps to Android users, the billing platform was also mentioned by the judge as being problematic since, like Apple's in-app payment platform for the App Store (outside of Europe), it has generated billions of dollars in revenue for Google. It also has made it difficult for developers to direct consumers to alternative payment platforms.





Google's response has been to bring up the possibility of Android users installing apps from third-party app stores containing malware which it says would lead to a "security chaos." This is similar to Apple's reasoning for wanting to keep the "walled garden" for the App Store. Both companies say that without the ability to scan apps in third-party app stores, there is a greater chance of malware being introdujced inside iPhone and Android phones .





The judge made it clear that he wants Google to make big changes to the Play Store even if it costs Google the $600 million that the Alphabet unit estimated. Donato hopes to have the framework of the changes he wants the Play Store to make to be released possibly by the Labor Day weekend. Google wants the judge to give it 12 to 16 months to put any changes in place.





Recommended Stories



