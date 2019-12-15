"Catastrophe" forces Google to halt update to Android version of Chrome
According to 9to5Google, Google has had to apply the brakes to the Chrome 79 update for Android devices. This action was taken after a bug in the update caused the loss of data in certain Android apps. As a result, when users opened these apps, it was as though they were loading them for the first time. Saved data disappeared including login information. This happened because before Android 10, Chrome handled the rendering of web pages inside other apps, a feature called WebView on Android. As an example, if you use an app that is basically a "wrapped-up" web page, or a browser that doesn't have its own rendering engine, it is up to Chrome to supply that content on older builds of Android.
By yesterday morning, Google had halted the update after it had been rolled out to 50% of devices. Google is "working on a solution that minimizes the data loss, and that can be rolled out safely," and this has been assigned the company's highest priority level. Earlier today, a chromium team member wrote that Google was looking at implementing one of two solutions:
a) continue the migration, moving the missed files into their new locations.
b) revert the change by moving migrated files to their old locations.
This bug hasn't affected major Android apps but is obviously a big deal. Once Google decides what it plans on doing, and when the update will resume, this story will be updated.
