Google blinds the haters with a glossy finish for the Pixel 7

This is now in line with what we have seen thus far from the new Pixels. Unfortunately, many are bound to come in for a disappointment with this design choice for a number of reasons.



Firstly, given the expected price tags of Google’s new flagships, especially the Pro version, these smartphones are obviously being marketed as more premium devices. And a glossy finish just doesn’t cut it for many enthusiasts.



There is a reason why both Apple and Samsung have transitioned to matte finishes for the glass backs of their high-end models. Reflective glass gives off the same overall feel as plastic (barring the weight) - something few would consider ‘premium’ per se.



Secondly, a glossy finish on the back is by far the biggest fingerprint magnet imaginable. Even if one could stomach a glossy finish under normal circumstances, it takes just a couple of uses to make the smartphone look, frankly, disgusting.



All in all, this is a very strange design choice on Google’s part. It will definitely not break the Pixel 7 by itself, but comes as a disappointment for many nonetheless.

