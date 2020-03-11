Android Apps Google

Dark theme on Google Play Store now available on all Android devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 11, 2020, 6:16 PM
Dark theme on Google Play Store now available on all Android devices
Now that we spend so much time reading on our smartphones, using a dark theme can heavily affect our experience. Fortunately, many developers understood that consumers would rather use an app that features a dark theme over one that doesn't.

Google added dark modes to a lot of its apps, just like many other major developers. The most recent app that received the highly-requested feature is … Google Play Store. The fact that it's not the most used Google app probably influenced the company's decision to add the long-awaited dark mode later than other apps.

In any case, Google has just announced that the Play Store's new dark theme is now available on Android for all users. You should be able to enable it from the Settings menu under the Themes tab. Typically, it's set to System default, but you can now change it to Dark or Light.

Regardless of what Android device you're using, you should start seeing the dark theme in Google Play Store at some point this week, so keep checking if you don't see it right away.

