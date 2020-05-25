Request early access to transfer content from Google Play Music to YouTube Music
The search giant is almost ready to release such a feature, which will make YouTube Music a viable option for Google Play Music subscribers. For the moment, the ability to transfer Play Music libraries to YouTube Music is only available to early adopters with either Android or iOS devices.
- Download the YouTube Music app (iOS/Android).
- Click on the transfer button in YouTube Music, and your uploads, purchases, added songs and albums, personal and subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, curated stations and personal taste preferences will move right over.
- Your updated recommendations will appear immediately on the YouTube Music home screen, and we’ll notify you via email and notifications when your music library transfer is complete and your music is in the “Library” tab.
Google promised to send emails to all Google Play Music users to let them know that they can begin to transfer their library to YouTube Music. Until then, anyone can sign up for early access to this transfer tool through this Google Form. Keep in mind though that filling out the form does not guarantee access to the Google Play Music transfer tool.