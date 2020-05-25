iOS Android Wireless service Google Music

Request early access to transfer content from Google Play Music to YouTube Music

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
May 25, 2020, 10:09 AM
Request early access to transfer content from Google Play Music to YouTube Music
Google has been trying to convince Play Music subscribers to move to YouTube Music for several months now, but the lack of an option to transfer their libraries prevented many users to make the switch.

The search giant is almost ready to release such a feature, which will make YouTube Music a viable option for Google Play Music subscribers. For the moment, the ability to transfer Play Music libraries to YouTube Music is only available to early adopters with either Android or iOS devices.

Here is how it will work when the feature will be released at some point this year:

  • Download the YouTube Music app (iOS/Android).
  • Click on the transfer button in YouTube Music, and your uploads, purchases, added songs and albums, personal and subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, curated stations and personal taste preferences will move right over.
  • Your updated recommendations will appear immediately on the YouTube Music home screen, and we’ll notify you via email and notifications when your music library transfer is complete and your music is in the “Library” tab.

Google promised to send emails to all Google Play Music users to let them know that they can begin to transfer their library to YouTube Music. Until then, anyone can sign up for early access to this transfer tool through this Google Form. Keep in mind though that filling out the form does not guarantee access to the Google Play Music transfer tool.

