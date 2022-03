Google Meet update adds important audio capabilities

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Google Meet is getting a small yet important update this week, which adds noise cancellation capabilities to the app. The new feature is available to all Google Meet users starting today and there’s no need to make any adjustments to the app’s settings to benefit from noise cancellation.Google Meet users can take advantage of noise cancellation if they join a meeting using any Google Meet hardware devices. Also, the feature is available for the meeting organizer’s Google Workspace edition. It’s important to mention that if a user has noise cancellation, the feature will be active in all meetings regardless of whether the meeting organizer has noise cancellation or not.Google Workspace accounts that have noise cancellation enabled by default for their organizations in meetings with other people outside, they can also use the feature, but only during that meeting.The new feature is enabled by default for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Frontline, Enterprise Plus, and Workspace Individual Subscriber accounts. However, noise cancellation will not be on by default for Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade accounts.