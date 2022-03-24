Google Meet update adds important audio capabilities

Google Meet update adds important audio capabilities0
Google Meet users can take advantage of noise cancellation if they join a meeting using any Google Meet hardware devices. Also, the feature is available for the meeting organizer’s Google Workspace edition. It’s important to mention that if a user has noise cancellation, the feature will be active in all meetings regardless of whether the meeting organizer has noise cancellation or not.
Google Workspace accounts that have noise cancellation enabled by default for their organizations in meetings with other people outside, they can also use the feature, but only during that meeting.
The new feature is enabled by default for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Frontline, Enterprise Plus, and Workspace Individual Subscriber accounts. However, noise cancellation will not be on by default for Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade accounts.
