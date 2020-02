Google Fi customers can already use T-Mobile's 5G network

5G/LTE/3G/2G

As an MVNO, Google Fi is dependent on big carriers' infrastructures to offer their customers some of the exquisite services like 5G. Google Fi confirmed last year that it will offer 5G mobile service to its customers thanks to partnerships with Sprint and T-Mobile.Now that the first 5G smartphones are well behind us, we're starting to see reports about Google Fi phones being able to connect to T-Mobile's 5G network. Android Central's Andrew Martonik is using a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on Google Fi and he noticed that his phone switched to T-Mobile's 5G network in New York City.The problem is the speeds achieved by the phone (135Mbps download / 42Mbps upload) on T-Mobile's network are far from being 5G speeds. Nevertheless, it looks like the cellular indicator does show that the phone is connected to the “” network.Furthermore, Andrew mentions that his phone's diagnostic screen confirmed it was on Band N261, which is mmWave confirmed by the carrier to be available in small areas of select cities.Of course, you won't be able to take advantage of blazing-fast speeds on your “” smartphone unless it supports T-Mobile's 5G networks.