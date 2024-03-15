Google Drive on Android may soon let you add more useful categories to your files

Up Next:
Google introduced a feature last year that provided a new way for Google Drive users to organize their files and easily find them later based on some pre-defined filters. However, while helpful, this feature was also very limited, as it was only available on iOS and the filter criteria were very narrow. This might be changing soon, though, as Google Drive is now testing more expansive search categories in its Android app.
Google is expanding file organization options within Google Drive with a new "Categories" feature, as @AsembleDebug from The SP Android discovered while looking through the Google Drive app's code. Unlike the existing "labels" feature, whose creation is currently limited to Workspace admins, "Categories" promises broader usability and better ways to keep your Drive tidy. This is also the case with the iOS implementation, which is limited to the pre-established categories (file type, owners, and last modified status).
How will "Categories" work?The Categories feature will let you assign files to one or more of 12 predefined categories, such as:
- Auto
- Banking
- Expenses
- Home
- IDs
- Insurance
- Medical
- Pets
- School
- Taxes
- Travel
- Work
Files can be categorized by tapping the three-dot menu next to a file and selecting "Manage Categories." This makes it easy to tag important documents with the appropriate labels.
Image Credit: The SP Android
The beauty of using categories, unlike just adding files to a folder, is that you can apply more than one to the same file. For example, you can double-categorize the PDF version of a bill as "Expenses" and "Travel," which would enhance file discovery when needed. Imagine having all your bills, expenses, and banking statements neatly arranged in a single location, accessible right from the Drive home screen. It makes finding what you need far more convenient than traditional folder structures.
While initially discovered in the Android app and still under development, the feature appears to be designed to synchronize across Android, iOS, and web versions of Drive. This makes it a truly universal organizational tool. Importantly, this isn't just for Workspace users, meaning anyone with a Google account will be able to benefit from it.
