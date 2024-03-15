Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google Drive on Android may soon let you add more useful categories to your files

Android Apps Google
Google Drive on Android may soon let you add more useful categories to your files
Google introduced a feature last year that provided a new way for Google Drive users to organize their files and easily find them later based on some pre-defined filters. However, while helpful, this feature was also very limited, as it was only available on iOS and the filter criteria were very narrow. This might be changing soon, though, as Google Drive is now testing more expansive search categories in its Android app.

Google is expanding file organization options within Google Drive with a new "Categories" feature, as @AsembleDebug from The SP Android discovered while looking through the Google Drive app's code. Unlike the existing "labels" feature, whose creation is currently limited to Workspace admins, "Categories" promises broader usability and better ways to keep your Drive tidy. This is also the case with the iOS implementation, which is limited to the pre-established categories (file type, owners, and last modified status).

How will "Categories" work?

The Categories feature will let you assign files to one or more of 12 predefined categories, such as:
  1. Auto
  2. Banking
  3. Expenses
  4. Home
  5. IDs
  6. Insurance
  7. Medical
  8. Pets
  9. School
  10. Taxes
  11. Travel
  12. Work

Files can be categorized by tapping the three-dot menu next to a file and selecting "Manage Categories." This makes it easy to tag important documents with the appropriate labels.

Image Credit: The SP Android

The beauty of using categories, unlike just adding files to a folder, is that you can apply more than one to the same file. For example, you can double-categorize the PDF version of a bill as "Expenses" and "Travel," which would enhance file discovery when needed. Imagine having all your bills, expenses, and banking statements neatly arranged in a single location, accessible right from the Drive home screen. It makes finding what you need far more convenient than traditional folder structures.

While initially discovered in the Android app and still under development, the feature appears to be designed to synchronize across Android, iOS, and web versions of Drive. This makes it a truly universal organizational tool. Importantly, this isn't just for Workspace users, meaning anyone with a Google account will be able to benefit from it.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter

Latest News

Criminals take over family's Cricket account and drain their bank and investment apps
Criminals take over family's Cricket account and drain their bank and investment apps
Grab the Sennheiser CX Plus for 45% off and experience Sennheiser's sound without breaking the bank
Grab the Sennheiser CX Plus for 45% off and experience Sennheiser's sound without breaking the bank
The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate to debut BOE's new double-layer OLED screen with “600% longer life”
The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate to debut BOE's new double-layer OLED screen with “600% longer life”
Amazon cuts the price of Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro by a whopping 53% making them dirt cheap and a real bargain
Amazon cuts the price of Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro by a whopping 53% making them dirt cheap and a real bargain
Apple's surprisingly powerful HomePod mini is on sale at a sweet discount in all colorways
Apple's surprisingly powerful HomePod mini is on sale at a sweet discount in all colorways
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless