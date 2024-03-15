Google Drive on Android may soon let you add more useful categories to your files





The beauty of using categories, unlike just adding files to a folder, is that you can apply more than one to the same file. For example, you can double-categorize the PDF version of a bill as "Expenses" and "Travel," which would enhance file discovery when needed. Imagine having all your bills, expenses, and banking statements neatly arranged in a single location, accessible right from the Drive home screen. It makes finding what you need far more convenient than traditional folder structures.While initially discovered in the Android app and still under development, the feature appears to be designed to synchronize across Android, iOS, and web versions of Drive. This makes it a truly universal organizational tool. Importantly, this isn't just for Workspace users, meaning anyone with a Google account will be able to benefit from it.