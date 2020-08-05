Google Docs gets Smart Compose, other improvements on Android and iOS
Aside from Smart Compose, Google is also adding link previews to Docs. For those who've never heard about this feature that's already available on the web version of Google Docs, here is what it does for you.
Say you're browsing the internet or search for something via Google. Link previews will help you get context from the links listed without you having to bounce between apps and screens. In this case, you'll get context from the links you see in Google Docs without having to click on them or leave the app.
Both features released today – Smart Compose and link previews will be enabled by default when it arrived on mobile, so Android and iOS users won't need to do any changes to their Docs apps to benefit from the changes.