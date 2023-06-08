Google Assistant expands voice selection with Lime and Indigo
Virtual assistants are helpful in all sorts of situations, and a lot of us choose to use them for stuff like getting directions, changing the music, or even getting cooking tips. There are tons of different ways to make the most of a virtual assistant, so new updates are always welcome.
With a primary focus on the development of AI, specifically Google Bard, Google Assistant has not received major updates recently. Nevertheless, two new voices, Lime and Indigo, have been introduced as additional options. These voices join the lineup of ten different US English voices, all named after colors- Red, Orange, Amber, Cyan, Blue, Green, Purple, Pink, British Racing Green, and Sydney Harbor Blue.
In a blog post, Google announced the introduction of the new voices along with some information on optimizing the use of the assistant by setting up Voice Match for more personalized results. To initiate this process, begin by saying, "Hey Google, set up Voice Match."
Google Assistant supports 29 languages worldwide, and expanding the range of speaking styles is a step toward providing greater diversity for users. If you want to try the new voices and already use Google Assistant, simply say, "Hey, Google, change your voice."
As one of the most widely used virtual assistants globally, Google Assistant shares the top spot with Apple's Siri, followed by Amazon's Alexa and Microsoft Cortana. Millions of people rely on virtual assistants daily, and statistical data reveals that the most popular voice search in the USA is related to weather information, which may not come as a surprise. We all need to know if we will need an umbrella or not.
