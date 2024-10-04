Gmail update brings Gemini Q&A to iOS users
Gmail icon | Image credit: PhoneArenaGoogle added Gemini Q&A to Gmail Android back in August and promised to bring to iOS soon. That “soon” is today, as Google has just announced that Gmail Q&A is now available on iOS devices.
Starting today, Gmail Q&A enables iOS users to ask Gemini questions about their inbox. The new feature is supposed to help users with answers to specific questions about their emails, as well as show them unread messages or messages from specific senders.
On top of that, Gmail Q&A can summarize emails about a topic in a user’s inbox, as well as answer general questions from search. All these actions can be executed without having to leave the app or even the inbox tab.
Keep in mind that in order to start using Gmail Q&A, you’ll have to open Gemini in the Gmail app via the black Gemini star at the top right or from a “summarize this email” chip.
Currently, Gmail Q&A can only find information from your inbox, but Google plans to expand functionality to make it possible for Gmail Q&A to find information from your Drive too.
Gemini Q&A on Gmail for iOS | Screenshot credit: Google
It’s also worth mentioning that Gmail Q&A is only available in English, at least for the time being. Unfortunately, the feature is not available to everyone regardless of whether you’re using an iPhone or Android smartphone.
According to Google, Gmail Q&A is only available to Google Workspace customers with the following add-ons:
- Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium
- Google One AI Premium
As far as availability goes, Google says that the update will be rolled out gradually to iOS users, and that it should take up to 15 days for the feature to become available to everyone.
This means that iOS users should be able to start using Gmail Q&A by October 18. Of course, assuming they’re Google Workspace customers with one of the add-ons listed above.
