Get a pair of cheap Amazon Echo Buds right now

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 21, 2021, 1:08 AM
Get a pair of cheap Amazon Echo Buds right now
The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones are all the rage right now, but if you don’t want to spend $200 on a pair of in-ear headphones, there’s a bargain to be found on Amazon. The company has discounted its own active noise-canceling earbuds - the Amazon Echo Buds - and you can have them for under a hundred dollars for a limited time.

Amazon's Echo Buds can now do something Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds cannot

The Echo Buds offer everything you need at a very affordable price. They come with premium drivers that deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Noise-cancelation is not omitted, too - Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology takes care of background noise.

And of course, being an Amazon product, these earphones support Alexa and all her routines - you can request rideshare, get a guided workout, or order dinner, just by pressing and holding the earpiece. The Echo Buds are also sweat-resistant, so you can enjoy an intense workout without worries.

You can get up to 5 hours of music playback per charge, up to 2 hours with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case. For additional comfort, there are 3 sizes of ear tips that help form a tight in-ear seal for immersive listening.

