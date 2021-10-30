Get a Galaxy flagship deal from Samsung's Renewed program!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

In comes Samsung's Certified Renewed program — after all, if you are getting refurbished, best go to the manufacturer who actually knows how the phones tick, right?













What does Samsung Certified Renewed mean?





Basically, these are pre-owned phones that have been returned to Samsung — most probably with the trade-in program for a newer device. The manufacturer then inspects them, cleans them, replaces any parts that may need replacing or fixing, and gets them back to a shiny new condition.





Do Samsung Certified Renewed phones have new batteries?





Absolutely! Samsung wants you to have the best Galaxy experience you can, and battery life is a huge part of that. The manufacturer makes sure that every Galaxy phone sold through the CRN program comes out with a fresh new battery, so you can enjoy as-new performance!





Are certified renewed Samsung Galaxy phones good?





Samsung guarantees that every Galaxy phone sold by the CRN program meets the following criteria:





Like-new condition

Full 1-year warranty

Brand new battery

A new IMEI number, just in case

132 points of inspection for assured functionality





Of course, the reason you’d be looking for a renewed phone is that you are looking for a sweet deal. And this is where the Samsung store keeps delivering — the Samsung trade-in program is also available when you are buying phones from the Renewed program. This means that you can turn in your old device — even if it has a cracked screen — and score an additional discount. Without having to worry about selling that old phone by yourself — Samsung takes it in and slashes the price off of your next purchase.





Not enough? Well how about a free pair of earbuds with your purchase?





free set of the brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 ! Buy any Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S20 model from the CRN program instead and you will get a





Buy any Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S20 model from the CRN program instead and you will get a free set of the brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 !













