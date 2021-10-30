Notification Center

Samsung

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get a Galaxy flagship deal from Samsung's Renewed program!
Advertorial by Samsung: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   

When it’s time to get yourself a new shiny phone, it’s always a bit tough to stomach the hefty price-tag of a premium device. The best Samsung phones may be worth to get, but they are still a bit pricey. That’s why a lot of people choose to go to the 2nd hand market or refurbished retailers. But then, you always run the risk of getting a phone that’s not up to par — either it’s badly scuffed, there’s some internal damage, or the battery is long below optimum health.

In comes Samsung’s Certified Renewed program — after all, if you are getting refurbished, best go to the manufacturer who actually knows how the phones tick, right?

Visit Samsung Renewed Store here


Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

$850 without trade-in. Get free Galaxy Buds 2!

$774 off (65%) Trade-in
$425
$1199
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

$650 without trade-in. Get free Galaxy Buds 2!

$774 off (77%) Trade-in
$225
$999
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

$950 without trade-in. Get free Galaxy Buds 2!

$949 off (68%) Trade-in Gift
$450
$1399
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20

$650 without trade-in. Get free Galaxy Buds 2!

$699 off (70%) Trade-in Gift
$300
$999
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

$650 without trade-in

$699 off (64%) Trade-in
$400
$1099
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note10

$550 without trade-in

$649 off (68%) Trade-in
$300
$949
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10+

$550 without trade-in

$499 off (59%) Trade-in Gift
$350
$849
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10e

$350 without trade-in

$449 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$150
$599
Buy at Samsung

What does Samsung Certified Renewed mean?


Basically, these are pre-owned phones that have been returned to Samsung — most probably with the trade-in program for a newer device. The manufacturer then inspects them, cleans them, replaces any parts that may need replacing or fixing, and gets them back to a shiny new condition.

Do Samsung Certified Renewed phones have new batteries?


Absolutely! Samsung wants you to have the best Galaxy experience you can, and battery life is a huge part of that. The manufacturer makes sure that every Galaxy phone sold through the CRN program comes out with a fresh new battery, so you can enjoy as-new performance!

Are certified renewed Samsung Galaxy phones good?

Samsung guarantees that every Galaxy phone sold by the CRN program meets the following criteria:

  • Like-new condition
  • Full 1-year warranty
  • Brand new battery
  • A new IMEI number, just in case
  • 132 points of inspection for assured functionality

Of course, the reason you’d be looking for a renewed phone is that you are looking for a sweet deal. And this is where the Samsung store keeps delivering — the Samsung trade-in program is also available when you are buying phones from the Renewed program. This means that you can turn in your old device — even if it has a cracked screen — and score an additional discount. Without having to worry about selling that old phone by yourself — Samsung takes it in and slashes the price off of your next purchase.

Not enough? Well how about a free pair of earbuds with your purchase?

Buy any Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S20 model from the CRN program instead and you will get a free set of the brand-new Galaxy Buds 2!

We picked out some offers for you above, but if you want to browse the full CRN portfolio, visit Samsung’s store below!

Visit Samsung Renewed Store here



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

