Deal: Buy an unlocked Galaxy S9 for just $300

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Nov 16, 2019, 2:37 PM
Finding a solid smartphone for $300 is always a pretty sweet deal, but it’s an absolute steal for a flagship device. Today, the flagship device in question is a Galaxy S9, which is going for just three hundred dollars on eBay.

Sure, the S9 is Samsung’s flagship from last year, but it’s still a powerful device with smooth performance, a great dual-camera setup, and an excellent display. At just a fraction of modern flagship prices, it’s a solid choice for anyone who doesn’t need to absolute newest phone out there.

The deal is available on eBay from seller mobiletopdeal, who has a 99.5% positive feedback score. One thing to note that, while the device is new, it is an open box model. Still, that’s leagues away from a used or refurbished device, so it should basically be indistinguishable from a completely new model. The phone also comes unlocked, so you can use it on any GSM or CDMA carrier.

The discounted price is for the 64GB variant in black, blue, or purple. With a price this low, it’ll sell out quickly, so catch the deal now if you’re interested.

Immortal1
1. Immortal1

Posts: 2; Member since: Mar 13, 2019

That's a good deal, I just paid plus off at $950 from last year. Last time I will anything like that again

posted on 4 hours ago

ShadowWarrior
2. ShadowWarrior

Posts: 169; Member since: Aug 08, 2017

had this phone for a year on T-Mobile JoD program. Was pretty underrated for what it was. Only thing I disliked was the battery life and the curved screen.

posted on 2 hours ago

