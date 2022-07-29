 Galaxy Early Birds to Go - Samsung's take on "try first, buy later" - PhoneArena
Galaxy Early Birds to Go - Samsung's take on "try first, buy later"

Galaxy Early Birds to Go - Samsung's take on "try first, buy later"
Samsung has launched its “Galaxy Early Birds to Go” program. The initiative aims to give prospective Samsung users the chance to experience Galaxy devices, before having to commit to actually buying them.

The Korean tech giant announced this scheme on its official website, as reported by Sammobile in a recent article. The program is currently limited to South Korean users, but it is possible for Samsung to expand it in the future.

The first smartphones that will be part of the “Galaxy Early Birds to Go” program are the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldables, set to release in August. Alongside the two handsets, users will also have the opportunity to try out the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the other two devices set to make their debut at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event scheduled for August 10th.

The process is rather straight-forward. Users will be able to apply between July 28th to August 3rd for the chance to participate in the program. The winners will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once a user has been pre-selected, they will be allowed to choose when and where they want to pick up their Galaxy device. Afterwards, they will have three full days to play around with the new piece of tech and share their experience, if they so desire. Lastly, after the three-day period is over, users can either return the device or purchase it.

Even if “Galaxy Early Birds to Go” is not an inherently novel idea, it is welcome to see a tech giant of Samsung’s caliber experimenting with a “try first, buy later” scheme. Especially when it comes to foldables, there is no way of knowing whether you love them or hate them, before you are forced to use them as your daily driver.
