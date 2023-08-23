Future Apple Watch could transform into a chameleon
Apple is expected to introduce its new Apple Watch 9 series in a few weeks, alongside the iPhone 15 series. While users are hoping for expanded options to personalize Watch faces, it appears that this wish might not be fulfilled this time as well.
Nonetheless, Apple seems to have a plan in the works. According to a report from Apple Insider, the company has filed a patent related to the customization of Watch faces. This patent outlines a Watch that can extract colors, for example, from clothing or a Watch band, and utilize this color data to modify the appearance of the Watch's face.
The process of sampling colors could let users personalize their Watch display to match their watch band, clothing, iPhone color, car, or other items. This means you could theoretically point the Watch at your outfit or accessories before wearing it and change your Watch face accordingly. Apple's patent states that this color-detecting sensor would be integrated behind the display of the Watch.
This could be a cool way to personalize your Apple Watch since Apple doesn't allow third-party watch face support. But remember, right now, it's just an idea, and we can't be totally sure if this will actually happen.
Nonetheless, Apple seems to have a plan in the works. According to a report from Apple Insider, the company has filed a patent related to the customization of Watch faces. This patent outlines a Watch that can extract colors, for example, from clothing or a Watch band, and utilize this color data to modify the appearance of the Watch's face.
Apple's proposal suggests allowing users to choose colors from a set range while the Watch would also adapt to the user's preferences. For instance, users could hold an object over the display, and the device's sensors would measure the object's color and replicate it on the display.
The process of sampling colors could let users personalize their Watch display to match their watch band, clothing, iPhone color, car, or other items. This means you could theoretically point the Watch at your outfit or accessories before wearing it and change your Watch face accordingly. Apple's patent states that this color-detecting sensor would be integrated behind the display of the Watch.
When sampling colors, the Watch display shines light onto the object in front while a light sensor collects color measurements. The display sends out red, green, and blue light in a sequence, and the sensor measures how much red, green, and blue light is reflected. Then the device "may determine the color of the external object based on its measured reflectance” and replicate it.
This could be a cool way to personalize your Apple Watch since Apple doesn't allow third-party watch face support. But remember, right now, it's just an idea, and we can't be totally sure if this will actually happen.
Things that are NOT allowed: