Employees of iPhone assembler used defective parts to make millions on the side
The employees are said to have sold defective iPhone parts to another company which assembled them into handsets and sold them with the help of a Taiwanese businessman. The flawed parts should have otherwise been destroyed which makes it harder to keep a proper account of them. The operation appears to have been quite large as the suggested profits it brought are estimated at about $43 million.
Needless to say, Apple takes things like that extremely seriously. Besides the financial loses such activities cause, having iPhones with defective parts in circulation can damage the brand’s name, which is its most valuable asset.
If the investigation concludes there was a massive leak of iPhone parts, Foxconn will surely face significant repercussions. We’ll be keeping an eye on how this story develops in the upcoming months.
