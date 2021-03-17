Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apps

Flipboard gets iOS 14 home screen widgets

Ventsislav Dyankov
by Ventsislav Dyankov
Mar 17, 2021, 11:03 AM
Flipboard gets iOS 14 home screen widgets
Flipboard is a news reader application available for both Android and iOS. It lets you have presentations of your favorite news site’s articles at the tip of your fingers. The latest version of Flipboard -- 4.2.99 -- comes with brand new widgets for iOS 14 (via 9to5Mac). Flipboard’s widgets can be modified to be small, medium, or large.

The default source for the widgets will be the “For You” feed of your Flipboard but you can change it to “Daily Edition”, “10 For Today”, or “Flipboard Picks.” This is done by opening the Flipboard app, tapping on your Profile, then opening the settings’ section by tapping on the gear icon (top right), and lastly -- selecting “Widget Settings.”

Another plus of the newly released version of the app is that local news support for about 1,000 cities has been added.

“Select one or more to follow and they will be added to your Flipboard Following tab in the app so you can jump to your local topic any time. Stories and videos from local publishers, blogs and TV stations will be visible in your For You feed so you can stay in the loop with your community as you flip through Flipboard. It’s that easy.”
 

