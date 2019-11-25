Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery creeps its way onto Android and iOS devices
Thanks to augmented reality technology, the latest installment in the Five Nights at Freddy's series is more frightening than ever. Players will experience real-time location-based gameplay, where the game's animatronics will pay you a visit wherever you are and wherever you go.
You can collect various items to help you survive such as parts, CPUs, and plush suits to assemble, test, repair and deploy your own hotwired animatronics, as well as search and collect remnants in your environment. Yes, you can also send your own animatronics to hunt down your friends and other players.
While it's recommended to play the game connected to a network to obtain accurate location information, it's not mandatory. It's also worth mentioning that compatibility is not guaranteed for devices without GPS capabilities or devices that connected only to Wi-Fi networks.
