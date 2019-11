Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery creeps its way onto Android and iOS devices

You can collect various items to help you survive such as parts, CPUs, and plush suits to assemble, test, repair and deploy your own hotwired animatronics, as well as search and collect remnants in your environment. Yes, you can also send your own animatronics to hunt down your friends and other players.



After a short early access period, critically-acclaimed Five Nights of Freddy's is finally making its debut on Android and iOS platforms. The terrifying horror game is free to download via the App Store and Google Play Store but offers some items for purchase with real money. Of course, you can disable in-app purchases if you don't want to use the feature.In Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery, players must confront animatronics that have gone haywire. These animatronics will follow you wherever you go, so it's up to you to survive as long as you can.Thanks to augmented reality technology, the latest installment in the Five Nights at Freddy's series is more frightening than ever. Players will experience real-time location-based gameplay, where the game's animatronics will pay you a visit wherever you are and wherever you go.