Android Apps

Safe Folder in Files by Google is alive and kicking after all

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Aug 05, 2020, 2:04 AM
Safe Folder in Files by Google is alive and kicking after all
Back in June, we reported that Google is ditching the rumored Safe Folder feature. It was expected to offer Android users a secure space to store their files, protected by a PIN or a password. Now the tables have turned, as the company has officially announced that it’s rolling out Safe Folder in Files by Google, starting today.

“Safe Folder is a secure, 4-digit PIN-encrypted folder that protects your important documents, images, videos and audio files from being opened or accessed by others. The folder is securely locked as soon as you switch away from the Files app, so none of its contents can be accessed when the app is in the background,” reads the description on the official blog of the company.

This is all good news, as many people need a way to protect their files from prying eyes. Safe Folder offers protection in various scenarios - from innocent situations where people let their kids play with their devices, to more serious cases of stolen phones and malicious software. The feature is rolling out in beta now but Google says it will expand its availability to more people over the following weeks.

