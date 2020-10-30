iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Android Wireless service Games

Facebook launches free cloud gaming service for Android

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 30, 2020, 1:14 AM
Facebook launches free cloud gaming service for Android
Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA are the main competitors in the cloud gaming industry. All three giants currently offer cloud gaming services that people can access by paying a monthly subscription.

Facebook wants a piece of the pie too, so the social network giant announced its own cloud gaming service. However, unlike the competition, Facebook's cloud gaming service is available for free, although you'll have to think twice before getting something that Facebook is giving away for free.

Anyway, if you're curious to know how it works, here is the gist of its. First off, Facebook Gaming is getting several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on the browser. This means that these games don't require downloads, so you can just jump in into the action.

The second important aspect of the announcement is the games that people will be able to play for free: Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, PGA TOUR Golf Shootout, Solitaire: Arthur's Tale, WWE SuperCard, and, coming soon, Dirt Bike Unchained.



Last but not least, it's worth mentioning that Facebook's free cloud gaming service is only available on Android and the web. It will not be launched on iOS because even with Apple's new cloud games policy, Facebook doesn't know if launching on the App Store “is a viable path.”

For the time being, Facebook will roll out cloud games in the United States in the following regions: California, Texas and Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states including, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and West Virginia. According to Facebook, the service will be expanded to other regions in the coming months.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless