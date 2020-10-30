Facebook launches free cloud gaming service for Android
Anyway, if you're curious to know how it works, here is the gist of its. First off, Facebook Gaming is getting several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on the browser. This means that these games don't require downloads, so you can just jump in into the action.
Last but not least, it's worth mentioning that Facebook's free cloud gaming service is only available on Android and the web. It will not be launched on iOS because even with Apple's new cloud games policy, Facebook doesn't know if launching on the App Store “is a viable path.”
For the time being, Facebook will roll out cloud games in the United States in the following regions: California, Texas and Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states including, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and West Virginia. According to Facebook, the service will be expanded to other regions in the coming months.