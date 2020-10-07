Netflix and Zoom support coming to Facebook Portal
The ability to control AR Effects in Photo Booth with your voice via the “Hey Portal” command has been added too. You'll also be able to take photos and videos with AR effects to share with friends and family via Messenger.
For those who own a Portal TV, Facebook has finally added Netflix support, although you'll still need a streaming subscription to watch the shows. Netflix joins other video streaming services already available on Portal TV, including Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME, and SLING TV.
Finally, Facebook revealed that a new remote is now available for Portal TV owners, which features touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and Netflix. The new remote is shipping with Portal TV starting today and will arrive in brick and mortar stores in the coming weeks.