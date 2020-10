Netflix and Zoom support coming to Facebook Portal

The Portal products are getting another update that's actually useful to those who own one of Facebook's devices. The most important change is the addition to Zoom support. Although late to the party, Facebook's Portal smart display joins that plethora of similar devices that offer Zoom support.Those who own a Portal Mini, Portal, or Portal+ in any of the countries where Portal is sold, will now be able to host video calls with up to 25 people on screen. On top of that, Facebook announced that it's expanding the Story Time library with a new collection of stories.In addition, AR support is now available for four Dr. Seuss classics: Hop on Pop, Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?, The Foot Book, and There's a Wocket in my Pocket! Keep in mind that these stories are not yet available, but they will be released on Portal sometime this fall.The ability to control AR Effects in Photo Booth with your voice via the “Hey Portal” command has been added too. You'll also be able to take photos and videos with AR effects to share with friends and family via Messenger.For those who own a Portal TV, Facebook has finally added Netflix support, although you'll still need a streaming subscription to watch the shows. Netflix joins other video streaming services already available on Portal TV, including Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME, and SLING TV.Finally, Facebook revealed that a new remote is now available for Portal TV owners, which features touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and Netflix. The new remote is shipping with Portal TV starting today and will arrive in brick and mortar stores in the coming weeks.