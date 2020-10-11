Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Facebook Messenger has a surprise for you this Halloween

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 11, 2020, 4:08 PM
Facebook Messenger has a surprise for you this Halloween
Facebook recently announced that this year it will add a collection of new artwork and AR experiences to Messenger. Most of the new Halloween-themed content is already available on both Android and iOS platforms, but here is something interesting.

For the first time ever, Facebook is bringing its own haunted house to Messenger. Featuring special artwork and effects made exclusively for Messenger, Facebook's haunted house can be visited each week throughout the month of October by Messenger users, who will be able to hang out in a different themed room of Dr. Madhous's Halloween Mansion.

Furthermore, Facebook added a new Halloween sticker pack that lets people share all the Halloween joy in chats with their friends and families. But wait, there's more! Facebook now offers a selection of never-before-seen 360 backgrounds and AR filters, designed in partnership with Universal Pictures.

Basically, Messenger Room users and those who use video calls will be able to “dress up” as Frankenstein or Bride of Frankenstein using AR filters. The new Halloween artwork and effect will be released throughout October, so make sure to check back regularly.

