Facebook Messenger has a surprise for you this Halloween
Furthermore, Facebook added a new Halloween sticker pack that lets people share all the Halloween joy in chats with their friends and families. But wait, there's more! Facebook now offers a selection of never-before-seen 360 backgrounds and AR filters, designed in partnership with Universal Pictures.
Basically, Messenger Room users and those who use video calls will be able to “dress up” as Frankenstein or Bride of Frankenstein using AR filters. The new Halloween artwork and effect will be released throughout October, so make sure to check back regularly.