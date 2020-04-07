Android Apps

Facebook starts rolling out new UI on Android devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 07, 2020, 3:12 AM
Facebook starts rolling out new UI on Android devices
Facebook had been testing quite a lot of new features and improvements for its mobile app. Some of them made it to the general public, while others suffered changes before being released. Obviously, as soon as new features are added to the app, preliminary testing for new ones starts immediately.

One of the features tested by Facebook since the beginning of the year involves a redesign of the Android app. Although it's not a complete overhaul of the user interface (UI) that we're talking about, the changes are very noticeable.

Facebook hasn't yet made any official announcement regarding these changes, but many users have already taken it to Reddit to highlight the new UI that's rolling out to Android devices. The most obvious change (and possibly the only one worth mentioning) is the relocation of the tabs from the upper side of the app to the bottom.

With the tabs now positioned at the bottom, Facebook is becoming so much easier to use with just one hand. Having all six tabs placed on the upper part of the app made it impossible to use Facebook with just one hand, so the new changes are extremely useful.

Unfortunately, it seems that Facebook is still testing the new UI since some users report their Android apps reverted to the old look shortly after they noticed the new changes. Some still have the new UI, so there's hope for those who haven't yet received the update.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless