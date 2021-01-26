Elon Musk’s girlfriend will help Android users fall asleep
It uses simple pentatonic scales, that your brain won’t struggle with, plus the AI algorithm takes into account the time of the day, your motion, heart rate, the weather outside, and the amount of sunshine you’re getting.
As a result, you should get a personalized sound to help you calm your nerves, battle stress, or fall asleep. The interesting thing about the collaboration is that Grimes contacted Endel seeking “a better baby sleeping situation” for her son, X Æ A-XII Musk. “When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines,” Grimes told The New York Times.
You can download Endel: Focus, Relax, and Sleep soundscapes from Google Play Store and see if these AI tricks work on you just as well as they do on baby Musk.
