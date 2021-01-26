Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Android Apps

Elon Musk’s girlfriend will help Android users fall asleep

by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 26, 2021, 7:35 AM
Last year, the guys from Endel announced a partnership with the artist Claire Elise Boucher also known as Grimes. The result was a special soundscape in Endel iPhone music app that featured Grimes’ compositions and used some AI magic to help people relax and fall asleep. The soundscape was named AI Lullaby and is now gone for good from the Endel app on iOS.

One man's misfortune is another man's fortune, as the proverb goes. The AI Lullaby soundscape is now available for the Android version of the app for a limited time (until March 23, 2021). There are many relaxation and meditation apps available, so what is so special about AI Lullaby?

It uses simple pentatonic scales, that your brain won’t struggle with, plus the AI algorithm takes into account the time of the day, your motion, heart rate, the weather outside, and the amount of sunshine you’re getting.



As a result, you should get a personalized sound to help you calm your nerves, battle stress, or fall asleep. The interesting thing about the collaboration is that Grimes contacted Endel seeking “a better baby sleeping situation” for her son, X Æ A-XII Musk. “When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines,” Grimes told The New York Times.

You can download Endel: Focus, Relax, and Sleep soundscapes from Google Play Store and see if these AI tricks work on you just as well as they do on baby Musk.

