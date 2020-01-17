Yahoo launches privacy-focused search engine powered by Microsoft Bing
Some of the features mentioned by Yahoo will only work with Advanced Privacy Mode on, so make sure it's always enabled. You can find below the main highlights of Yahoo OneSearch:
- No cookie tracking, retargeting, or personal profiling;
- No sharing of personal data with advertisers;
- No storing of user search history;
- Unbiased, unfiltered search results;
- Encrypted search terms.
One other thing worth mentioning is that OneSearch will encrypt all your search terms to help keep search data from being shared with service providers and advertisers, so, hopefully, you'll not be targeted with ads after searching for something. Also, you can enable SafeSearch to avoid getting adult content and NSFW web pages in search results.
