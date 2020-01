Yahoo launches privacy-focused search engine powered by Microsoft Bing

No cookie tracking, retargeting, or personal profiling;

Verizon recently released a brand-new Yahoo OneSearch search engine powered by Microsoft Bing, which is said to be “privacy-oriented.” The new search engine is available for free on desktop and mobile, so you'll find it via Google Play Store and App Store Yahoo claims OneSearch won't track, store or share personal and search data with advertisers, and that the search engine encrypts search terms for extra security. Since it doesn't save search terms, IP addresses or geographic location, OneSearch will not filter or optimize the search results based on these categories.Some of the features mentioned by Yahoo will only work with Advanced Privacy Mode on, so make sure it's always enabled. You can find below the main highlights of Yahoo OneSearch:One other thing worth mentioning is that OneSearch will encrypt all your search terms to help keep search data from being shared with service providers and advertisers, so, hopefully, you'll not be targeted with ads after searching for something. Also, you can enable SafeSearch to avoid getting adult content and NSFW web pages in search results.