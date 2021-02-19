Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Don't miss this great Sennheiser deal - snatch a pair of headphones or earbuds at half price

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 19, 2021, 4:34 AM
Sennheiser is a titan of a brand when it comes to professional audio equipment and this shows even in the company’s consumer-oriented products. If you need to upgrade your audio experience but don’t want to spend half a grand, you can't go wrong with this German company. Things become even sweeter when there's a deal like the one we're presenting to you. You also don't have to compromise and choose between headphones and earbuds - you can have the design that best suits you at virtually the same price.  
$100
off

Sennheiser - HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (HD 458BT Exclusive) - Black/Red

$99 98
$199 98
Buy at BestBuy

The Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black and Red feature active noise cancelation, great sound quality, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and 30 hours battery life. These headphones feature intuitive controls and a dedicated Voice Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant. The free Sennheiser Smart Control App will help you get the best out of your Sennheiser HD 458BT with selectable sound modes and a dedicated podcast mode. Usually, this model will set you back $200, but now you can get a pair for $99.98
$100
off

Sennheiser - CX 400BT True Wireless Earbud Headphones - White

$99 98
$199 98
Buy at BestBuy

If you prefer the in-ear design, the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are just for you. These earbuds feature Sennheiser’s unique 7mm dynamic audio drivers for an amazing sound experience. You can personalize your listening via the built-in equalizer and the Sennheiser Smart Control app. You can also make calls or trigger your preferred voice assistant with customizable touch-sensitive controls built into both earbuds. As with the other model, these earbuds are at half the price at the moment, just $99.98.

