Discord gets Server Video chat feature suited for drop-in, drop-out conversation

by Radoslav Minkov
May 15, 2020, 7:53 AM
It's a new trend for mobile apps of any variety to be getting video chat support lately, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just today, we wrote about Facebook launching its Messenger Rooms video calling service, while two weeks ago messaging app Telegram also announced that it's working on adding video conferencing support.

Now we turn our attention to popular gamer-oriented chat service Discord. In a blog post from yesterday, the company behind it announced that its new Server Video chat feature is now available to everyone on desktop, web, and iOS, while Android users will have to wait a bit longer.

The new feature comes embedded in voice channels. After joining one, a new icon now allows for switching from an audio to a video call. The limit for active participants in Discord calls has also been temporarily increased from 10 to 25, with the blog post noting that this change has been made to accommodate people being stuck at home.

Discord has supported video chat for a while, but with the new Server Video feature, the company hopes to satisfy both people stuck at home due to social distancing and users who have previously been asking for screen sharing support. Because Server Video does additionally allow for live streaming and screen sharing.


Discord was initially launched in 2015 and over the years became the most widely used chat service by gamers, although its demographic is constantly expanding, especially as of recently. iPhone users can get the Discord app from Apple's App Store here, while Android smartphone users can download it on Google Play here.

