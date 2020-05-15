Discord gets Server Video chat feature suited for drop-in, drop-out conversation
The new feature comes embedded in voice channels. After joining one, a new icon now allows for switching from an audio to a video call. The limit for active participants in Discord calls has also been temporarily increased from 10 to 25, with the blog post noting that this change has been made to accommodate people being stuck at home.
Discord has supported video chat for a while, but with the new Server Video feature, the company hopes to satisfy both people stuck at home due to social distancing and users who have previously been asking for screen sharing support. Because Server Video does additionally allow for live streaming and screen sharing.
Discord was initially launched in 2015 and over the years became the most widely used chat service by gamers, although its demographic is constantly expanding, especially as of recently. iPhone users can get the Discord app from Apple's App Store here, while Android smartphone users can download it on Google Play here.