Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Cyber Monday drops major deals on phones!
Save big on all phone devices now. Big discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Digital giants face new competition hurdles: Australia proposes tougher laws

Apple Microsoft Google
Digital giants face new competition hurdles: Australia proposes tougher laws
In many countries, digital platforms are grappling with increased restrictions and hurdles due to new laws and regulations. Last year, the European Union set the stage with the Digital Market Act (DMA), compelling tech giants like Apple to adhere to updated competition rules.

This prompted Apple to acknowledge the necessity of third-party app stores in Europe, though the company later contested the EU ruling mandating the inclusion of rival app stores on iPhones. Following this trend, Australia is now advocating for new competition laws in the realm of digital platforms.

According to Reuters, Australia's competition watchdog has emphasized the need for these new laws in response to the swift expansion of digital platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft within the country.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), in its recent report on the Digital Platform Services Inquiry, expressed concerns about the increased risk of harmful behavior from these platforms. This includes practices like invasive data collection and actions that could lock in customers and restrict their choices.

ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb stated, "Our proposed reforms include a call for targeted consumer protections and service-specific codes to prevent anti-competitive conduct by particular designated digital platforms."

While the ACCC has not made specific findings of anti-competitive conduct, it highlighted the potential for digital platforms with significant market power to employ practices such as product bundling, pre-installation, and default settings that limit customer choice or discourage innovation from competitors.

Regarding data collection practices, the ACCC found that these providers have expanded access to extensive consumer data. However, it's not always clear from their privacy policies whether the collected data exceeds what is necessary for device functionality or product improvement.

The regulator has proposed mandatory obligations on all digital platforms to address issues like scams, harmful apps, and fake reviews. This includes notice and action requirements, along with stronger verification of business users and reviews.

Additionally, the ACCC emphasized the importance of ensuring that competition laws are adaptable to meet the challenges posed by emerging technologies such as generative AI and virtual reality.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Stop using peepholes! Get an Echo Show 5 and video doorbell for peanuts and enter the 21st century now
Stop using peepholes! Get an Echo Show 5 and video doorbell for peanuts and enter the 21st century now
Mobile data traffic in Europe to triple in less than five years
Mobile data traffic in Europe to triple in less than five years
Sweet new 'Cyber Week' deal makes the unique Motorola ThinkPhone even cheaper than last week
Sweet new 'Cyber Week' deal makes the unique Motorola ThinkPhone even cheaper than last week
Digital giants face new competition hurdles: Australia proposes tougher laws
Digital giants face new competition hurdles: Australia proposes tougher laws
Realme beats Google and joins Samsung, Apple in this elite ‘Top 5’ club
Realme beats Google and joins Samsung, Apple in this elite ‘Top 5’ club
Amazon is finally offering a nice outright OnePlus Open discount for Cyber Monday
Amazon is finally offering a nice outright OnePlus Open discount for Cyber Monday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless