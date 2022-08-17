 Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in... Vietnam? - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in... Vietnam?

Apple
1
Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in... Vietnam?
By now most of us are familiar with the fact that (most) Apple products are assembled in China. Well, this could very well change in the foreseeable future. Reports suggest that Apple is expanding production diversification in Vietnam. The American tech giant will start making Apple Watches and MacBooks there for the first time.

This information was first brought forward by NikkeiAsia. It has since been covered by 9to5Mac in a dedicated article. It should be noted that such a move from Apple is in no way surprising and many analyst have been predicting it for quite some time.

Rising geopolitical tensions and increasing market volatility make China a less-than-ideal venue for the final assembly of Apple products. This coupled with the recent turn for the worse in China-US relations in the aftermath of the visit of Nancy Pelosi (Speaker of the United States House of Representatives) in Taiwan could have been the last push Apple needed to take action.

Given the new status quo in international relations in light of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, a certain degree of de-globalization is to be expected. This spells trouble for companies like Apple that depend on swift supply chains in order to manufacture and sell their products.

For reference, Apple has just shifted iPhone production to India, with the iPhone 14 lineup. Additionally, the Cupertino company is already manufacturing its AirPods in Vietnam since 2020. The newest iPads have also recently entered mass production - in Taiwan. Apple’s production diversification is thus steady…. albeit a bit slow.

At any rate, China will continue to play an important role in Apple’s supply chain, at least in the immediate future. The question is whether Apple will find a way to limit its dependency. For now, the answer seems like a “yes”.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Android 13 exterminates 151 Pixel bugs
Android 13 exterminates 151 Pixel bugs
Three sources can't be wrong: iPhone 14 event has a date set in stone
Three sources can't be wrong: iPhone 14 event has a date set in stone
iPhone 14 Pro's "added functionality" may come at a hefty premium over current models
iPhone 14 Pro's "added functionality" may come at a hefty premium over current models
One UI 5 public beta hands-on - see what's new
One UI 5 public beta hands-on - see what's new
Roku users are getting more than a dozen new live channels for free
Roku users are getting more than a dozen new live channels for free
PSA: Android 13 beta continues, you can safely opt out now
PSA: Android 13 beta continues, you can safely opt out now

Popular stories

T-Mobile's Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free with no trade-in limited time offer is still live and booming
T-Mobile's Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free with no trade-in limited time offer is still live and booming
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless