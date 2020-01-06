Dell's 'Concept UFO' is a cool idea for portable PC gaming
As Engadget reported, the computer firm showed off a prototype model with an immersive 8-inch display and two detachable handles—just like the design of Nintendo’s Switch console. The control handles attach magnetically, and can be used as a standalone controller when the device is connected to a TV.
Dell doesn’t say exactly what specs power the UFO experience, but the device is said to comfortably run games at 30fps or higher in handheld mode, while it can reach around 60fps when docked, apparently matching the performance of most of its peers.
If Dell can pull off this concept, it could open the door for console-level gaming without additional hardware or subscriptions, possible even offline. It’s certainly just a concept for now, with many details uncertain and a release not even planned yet, but it’s a very cool idea with tons of potential—and now, with a working prototype, a great deal of plausibility.
