Dell's 'Concept UFO' is a cool idea for portable PC gaming

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Jan 06, 2020, 6:03 PM
At CES 2020, Dell just unveiled ‘Concept UFO’, an interesting effort to bring portability to PC gaming.

As Engadget reported, the computer firm showed off a prototype model with an immersive 8-inch display and two detachable handles—just like the design of Nintendo’s Switch console. The control handles attach magnetically, and can be used as a standalone controller when the device is connected to a TV.

Though the device is based on Windows 10, it runs a custom skin focused on gaming. Thus, it’s like a console that can run PC games, both portably and on a big screen—something that’s never been pulled off successfully. 



Dell doesn’t say exactly what specs power the UFO experience, but the device is said to comfortably run games at 30fps or higher in handheld mode, while it can reach around 60fps when docked, apparently matching the performance of most of its peers.

Speaking of peers, it’s important to mention that there isn’t anything quite like Concept UFO currently on the market. Local streaming platforms like Nvidia Shield and cloud gaming systems like Google Stadia and PlayStation Now have similarly attempted to give PC gaming more flexibility, all with varying levels of success, but all of them are conceptually more complex than what Dell has made.

If Dell can pull off this concept, it could open the door for console-level gaming without additional hardware or subscriptions, possible even offline. It’s certainly just a concept for now, with many details uncertain and a release not even planned yet, but it’s a very cool idea with tons of potential—and now, with a working prototype, a great deal of plausibility.

