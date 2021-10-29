Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they still your money!

“The apps discovered are essentially identical in structure, meaning the same base app structure is repurposed numerous times. These copies are disguised as genuine apps through well constructed app profiles on the Play Store. The profiles feature catchy photos and enticing app descriptions alongside often high review averages. However, upon closer inspection, they have generic privacy policy statements and feature basic developer profiles including generic email addresses. They also tend to have numerous negative reviews from users that correctly identified the apps as scams or have fallen for the scam,”





Read More:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up