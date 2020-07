Get 1-year TIDAL Premium membership for just $70 ($50 off)

TIDAL and Best Buy have teamed up to offer music lovers the chance to subscribe to the streaming service and save quite a lot in the process. TIDAL, the music streaming service now available in 55 countries, usually costs either $10 or $20 per month, depending on what tier you choose.The cheapest tier is called TIDAL Premium and costs $10 per month. It provides access to AAC music files and the audio quality maxes out at 320kbps. On the other hand, TIDAL HiFi costs $20 per month and offers HiFi and Master streaming qualities.Anyway, if you're looking to try out TIDAL, you can get a 30-day free trial. If you've already done that and you're ready to subscribe, we great news. If you subscribe for one year, you'll get a $50 discount via Best Buy The deal is available for a very limited time, so if you're convinced that TIDAL suits your music tastes, then be quick and get this deal since it's not going to remain live forever. We should also mention that this is the best TIDAL deal we've seen to date; the previous one was $10 more expensive, so the more reason to act fast.