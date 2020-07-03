Get 1-year TIDAL Premium membership for just $70 ($50 off)
The cheapest tier is called TIDAL Premium and costs $10 per month. It provides access to AAC music files and the audio quality maxes out at 320kbps. On the other hand, TIDAL HiFi costs $20 per month and offers HiFi and Master streaming qualities.
The deal is available for a very limited time, so if you're convinced that TIDAL suits your music tastes, then be quick and get this deal since it's not going to remain live forever. We should also mention that this is the best TIDAL deal we've seen to date; the previous one was $10 more expensive, so the more reason to act fast.